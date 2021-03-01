Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer is healing, looking forward to "kisses and licks"

iStock/sanjagrujic

Ryan Fischer, who was shot last week while walking Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs, has posted an update from his hospital bed where he’s recovering. As previously reported, two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen, but were later returned safe and sound.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Fischer describes what it was like being shot, lying in a pool of blood and apologizing to the third dog, Asia, for “not being able to defend her brothers.” He writes that he hoped “to get enough police and media attention to find the boys.”

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story,” he adds. “I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense.”

Fischer goes on to say that he’s so “appreciative” of the police, who are still searching for the robbers who shot him, as well as friends, family, clients, first responders and health care workers who saved his life and who are now helping him recover.



And to Gaga, Fischer says, “Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

“And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen,” he concludes. “But I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”

Last week, Gaga said of Ryan, “You’re forever a hero.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.