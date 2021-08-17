Lady Gaga’s dog walker asks for help

Lady Gaga’s dogs Asia & Koji; Michael Stewart/GC Images

In February, Lady Gaga‘s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot when he tried to keep her beloved French bulldogs from being stolen. Thankfully, he survived and the dogs were recovered, but now Ryan would like your help.

In a GoFundMe page that he’s set up, Fischer explains that after he spent all those months “reclaiming” his body, he wanted to take a six-month journey to strengthen his “emotional and mental health,” so he decided to rent a van and explore the country while “seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma.”

Unfortunately, he writes, he’s two months into his journey, but his 1991 Ford Falcon rental van has broken down, he has nowhere to stay and he’s run out of cash.

“I have a clear purpose but am at an obvious impasse. With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help,” writes Fischer. “This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.”

Fischer is hoping to raise $40,000 so he can buy a van and pay for his travel expenses. As of noon ET Tuesday, he’d raised just over $4,500.

“I love you, and thank you for all the ways you have supported me throughout; I truly can’t wait to see how the next step of this journey unfolds for us all,” Ryan concludes.

No word on whether or not he’s asked Lady Gaga, who called Ryan “hero” in February, for a donation.

