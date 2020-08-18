Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation announces this year's #BeKind21 Campaign

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Self-described “kindness punk” Lady Gaga is once again urging people to be kind, via her Born This Way Foundation.

The charity’s third annual #BeKind21 campaign encourages participants — including schools, colleges, corporate and non-profit partners — to integrate kindness into their daily lives from September 1 to September 21. Last year’s campaign generated over 41 million acts of kindness.

If you sign up to participate, you’ll get calendars, tips and inspiration from the charity’s co-founders — including Gaga’s mom, Cynthia Germanotta — and you’ll also have the chance to be featured on ChannelKindness.org, the Foundation’s digital platform.

“While our world is different this year, our mission has never been more important,” says Cynthia in a statement. “Simple acts of kindness will go a long way in a time when so many are searching for connection and hope. Kindness is powerful, and together we can create a movement to build a future that is kinder, braver, and more just for all.”

Among the organizations the Foundation is partnering with for the campaign are Black Girls Vote, Donors Choose, Global Citizen, MusiCares, Sandy Hook Promise, Save the Music, Sesame Workshop, Verizon Media, Girls Inc., and the Community Justice Action Fund.

In other Lady Gaga news, today at 3 p.m. ET, you can tune into her Gaga Radio show on Apple Music 1 — the new name of Beats 1 — to hear her interview Elton John about their collaboration on her new album, Chromatica, and about their close relationship.

