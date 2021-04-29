Lady Gaga’s alleged dognappers arrested, charged with attempted murder

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Lady Gaga and her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, will be happy to hear that the individuals who shot him while stealing Gaga’s French bulldogs have been arrested, ABC News has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources ABC News that among those arrested was Jennifer McBride, the woman who “found” the dogs and responded to the contact email to claim the $500,000 reward Gaga had offered for the pups’ safe return. She then brought the dogs to an LAPD station.

Police were able to establish a connection between McBride and Harold White, the father of one of the suspects, and both of them were charged with accessory to attempted murder.

Three other men between the ages of 27 and 18 were all charged with attempted murder and robbery. All documented Los Angeles gang members, the suspects are believed to have targeted the dogs because they were valuable, not because they belonged to Lady Gaga.

Thankfully, both dogs were returned safely, and Fischer, who was in the hospital for several weeks, is going to be all right.

