Lady Gaga Wants Fans Artwork

Lady Gaga wants her Little Monsters to get creative Chromatica style.

She’s teaming with Adobe and the concert promoter Live Nation

to sponsor an art contest based around her new album, Chromatica.

Fans are invited to use Adobe apps like Photoshop and Illustrator to create

artwork that expresses what Chromatica means to you, personally.

Once you put the final touches on your masterpiece,

share your artwork on Instagram or Twitter between now and July 21

using the hashtag #LadyGagaxAdobe.

One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 in cash,

or the equivalent in their local currency,

plus a high-quality print of their artwork, autographed by Gaga.

Nine second-place winners

