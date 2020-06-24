Credit: Lukasz Kochanek | BigStockPhoto.com

Lady Gaga Wants Fans Artwork

June 24, 2020

Lady Gaga wants her Little Monsters to get creative Chromatica style.

She’s teaming with Adobe and the concert promoter Live Nation

to sponsor an art contest based around her new album, Chromatica.

Fans are invited to use Adobe apps like Photoshop and Illustrator to create

artwork that expresses what Chromatica means to you, personally.

Once you put the final touches on your masterpiece,

share your artwork on Instagram or Twitter between now and July 21

using the hashtag #LadyGagaxAdobe. 

One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 in cash,

or the equivalent in their local currency,

plus a high-quality print of their artwork, autographed by Gaga.

Nine second-place winners

Visit CreativityTour.adobe.com for all the details.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only