Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett’s new album, ‘Love for Sale,’ due October 1

Lady Gaga and legendary crooner Tony Bennett, who turns 95 today, will release their new duets album, Love for Sale, on October 1.

The record, which will be Bennett’s final studio recording, features him and Gaga singing songs penned by the iconic composer Cole Porter. The first single, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” is out today.

Tonight, Gaga and Bennett will take the stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall for the first of two performances; the second takes place Thursday night. The video for “I Get a Kick Out of You” will debut on MTV, MTV Live, MTVU and its network of channels on August 6 at midnight. It’ll also be screened on an electronic billboard in New York’s Times Square.

Doing an entire album of Cole Porter songs was an idea that came up after the success of Gaga and Bennett’s first album, 2014’s Grammy-winning Cheek to Cheek, but it wasn’t recorded until after Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He received the initial diagnosis in 2016, but his family only revealed his condition in February of this year.

Here’s the track listing for Love for Sale:

“It’s De-Lovely”

“Night and Day”

“Love for Sale”

“Do I Love You”

“I Concentrate On You”

“I Get a Kick Out of You”

“So In Love”

“Let’s Do It”

“Just One of Those Things”

“Dream Dancing”

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” (DELUXE VERSION)

“You’re the Top” (DELUXE VERSION)

