Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett to star in CBS, MTV & Paramount+ specials

Lady Gaga will promote her new duets album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, with a TV takeover.

The two will star in three different specials, one of which will air on CBS, one of which will air on MTV, and a third which will stream on Paramount+.

The first special is titled One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, which will air on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend in November at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The hour-long special was filmed during the two shows Gaga and Bennett did in August at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, which were the 95-year-old crooner’s final public performances.

Then, sometime this winter, an MTV Unplugged special will air, which Gaga and Bennett filmed together in New York in August. It was Bennett’s 1994 appearance on the original MTV Unplugged — captured on a hit album that went on to win the 1995 Grammy for Album of the Year — that revived his career.

Finally, a documentary called The Lady and the Legend will stream on Paramount+ in 2022; no premiere date has yet been announced. It’ll include footage from the Love for Sale sessions, as well as from the duo’s first album, 2011’s Cheek to Cheek.

Love for Sale arrives October 1. A video for the title track will premiere on Friday at noon ET.

