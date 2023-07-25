Lady Gaga/Tony Bennett documentary coming to Paramount+ in September

Kelsey Bennett @kelseybennett333

Tony Bennett may be gone, but he won’t be forgotten: A documentary about his surprising collaborative relationship with Lady Gaga is coming in September.

That’s according to Tony’s son and manager, Danny Bennett, who tells Variety, “We’re finishing this documentary called The Lady and the Legend, which is going to be on Paramount+ in September, and it chronicles their 10-year relationship.”

Danny points out that the documentary is different than the 2021 CBS TV special One Last Time, which captured their final performances together at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of Bennett’s 95th birthday.

“You’re seeing backstage, where people are like, ‘He has no idea where he is,'” explains Danny. “And Gaga, rightfully, was like, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ But I just knew that when he hit that stage, it was going to all come back. It went so well that I actually got accused of saying that he had Alzheimer’s as a publicity stunt, because people didn’t believe it.”

Danny also says the documentary will cover Gaga’s life before Tony, when she was struggling following her split with her manager and the poor response to her album Artpop.

“She was not feeling great about things…and she was doubting herself,” says Danny. “And you watch Tony nurturing her, and telling her to move straight ahead and believe in herself. And then all of a sudden at the end, she is supporting him. It’s a full circle and it’s beautiful.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.