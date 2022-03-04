Lady Gaga to present “Rising Star” segment at BAFTA awards

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Even though she didn’t get a nomination, the Oscars still tapped Lady Gaga to present at the ceremony. Now, the BAFTAs — the British equivalent of the Oscars — has done the same, but at least they also actually nominated her.

Gaga is nominated for Best Actress for her role in House of Gucci at the March 13 ceremony in London, and she’ll also present the Rising Star segment of the show. Specifically, she’ll introduce last year’s Rising Star winner, Bukky Bakray, who will then announce this year’s winner.

The only BAFTA Award voted on by the British public, the Rising Star award has in the past gone to the likes of Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart, Tom Holland and Letitia Wright. This year’s nominees include West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, The Power of the Dog‘s Kodi Smit-McPhee and No Time to Die’s Lashana Lynch.

