Lady Gaga teams with Westfield shopping centers for ‘Love for Sale’ livestream

Columbia Records/Interscope Records.

Lady Gaga is bringing her new duets album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, directly to shoppers, thanks to a partnership with Westfield.

Physical “Fan Zones” will be set up in 21 Westfield shopping centers across the U.S. and Europe — including Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey — where fans can watch an exclusive streamed performance of Gaga doing songs from the album on September 30. You can sign up for tickets to the Fan Zones starting September 20 via EventBrite.com.

You can also sign up to watch the stream at home via Live.Westfield.com. Another option will allow you to meet up with friends online in groups of six in your own private virtual “room” to watch.

“I love singing jazz music, and am very excited for everyone to hear my new album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale,” says Gaga in a statement. “I am grateful to Westfield for helping bring me and my performance to my fans across the world even when I can’t travel to them.”

If you take part in the Love for Sale album pre-sale via Live.Westfield.com before the album drops on October 1, you can also enter for a chance to win a personalized message from Lady Gaga.

