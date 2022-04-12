Lady Gaga teams with Crunchyroll for exclusive new merchandise line

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Those hoping to get their hands on some ultra-unique Lady Gaga merchandise are in luck! The “Bad Romance” singer has teamed with anime streamer Crunchyroll for an exclusive collaboration.

The new Crunchyroll Loves Gaga line transforms the Grammy winner’s Chromatica persona into an anime character, which is featured on a variety of t-shirts, hoodies, fleeces and more. The eight-piece collaboration embraces strong, flashy colors like neon pinks, deep greens and vibrant oranges.

Prices range from $29.95 to $74.95, plus tax. A portion of sale proceeds will benefit Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which aims to provide youth mental health services while building a kinder world for all.

The online store is now accepting pre-orders, which will remain open until April 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.