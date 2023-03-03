Lady Gaga talks living a “life of solitude,” saving a bottle of Dom Pérignon for her “next win”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom PÃ©rignon

She’s scored an Oscar nomination and is filming a new movie, but Lady Gaga‘s still been out of the spotlight lately — and apparently that’s the way she wants it to be going forward.

Speaking with Wallpaper magazine in connection to her latest campaign for Dom Pérignon champagne, Gaga explains, “I’m actually really interested in living more of a life of solitude. It’s really nice to just have time to be alone, and be expansive, and know that you’re enough.”

“I wish I could tell my younger self that,” she adds. “When I was younger, I spent a lot of time alone writing music. But the more successful I became, the more I felt like I needed other people to tell me I was great.”

And contrary to what we might believe, Gaga claims, “I actually don’t spend a lot of time in Hollywood. I might look like I do, because sometimes award season happens and you see me on red carpets. But I’m very much at home working — that’s the thing that really makes me happy.”

The idea of creating in solitude is what inspired her new short film for Dom Pérignon, which through movement, music and dance draws a parallel between the process of creating music and the long process of crafting champagne.

She reveals, “I actually have [a bottle of Dom Pérignon] champagne in my house. It sounds silly, but it has a Post-it note on it and it says ‘For my next win.’ So I’m not allowed to drink it unless we have won something.”

Later this month, Gaga may have occasion to pop the cork: Her Top Gun: Maverick track “Hold My Hand” is nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, which air March 12 on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.