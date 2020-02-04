Lady Gaga Takes Her Relationship Public

Remember New Years Eve after her performance Lady Gaga was seen smoochin’ some mystery man? After they went to the Super Bowl together this past weekend she, over a month later, finally let the world know who he is!

Lady Gaga goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Michael Polanskyhttps://t.co/Uus1526qCZ pic.twitter.com/5jP6ANvWeP — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 4, 2020

He’s a CEO so he’s sure got the chedda’! He’s someone not in her “biz” but successful enough to not be threatened by her fame… this may just work!

She seems incredibly happy and that’s all that matters to me.

Huge congrats to the new(ish) couple!