Lady Gaga shows off blooming birthday present from boyfriend: "I love you honey"

Lady Gaga turned 35 over the weekend, but she and boyfriend Michael Polansky weren’t able to celebrate together because she’s in Italy filming her movie, House of Gucci. But Michael made sure his girlfriend had a happy day nonetheless.

On Instagram, Gaga posted a photo of herself struggling to embrace an absolutely massive arrangement of white flowers in a wicker basket. It’s so large she can’t even get her arms around it.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey,” she captioned the pic. “I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”



The delivery was no doubt a bright spot for other reasons, too. While she was in Italy, two of Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen and her dog walker Ryan Fisher was shot. Thankfully, he survived, and the dogs were later returned safely.

Gaga and Michael, an entrepreneur, made their relationship Instagram official around the time of the Super Bowl in February of 2020.

