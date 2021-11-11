Lady Gaga says one of the best lines in ‘House of Gucci’ was improvised

Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Lady Gaga is sharing some secrets about her upcoming movie House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ambitious socialite who orchestrated the death of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “Applause” singer revealed that one of the standout lines heard in the movie’s first trailer was not part of the script, but something that came organically when running lines with her co-star.

“That was something Jared [Leto] and I came up with together,” Gaga revealed of the improvised prayer, “Father, son and house of Gucci.” “Well, it was the first time, and then we kept it.”

She continued, “These things came to us, I think they came from a real place of spontaneity on set, where you can do as much work as possible before, and then when you get there, you just throw it out, and you just talk to each other.”

Gaga admits she fell very deep into character, so much so that she had a hard time separating herself from Reggiani when filming wrapped.

“I think the hardest thing for me, was psychologically to drop the character,” she admitted. “For what it’s worth, I don’t know entirely what my process is like to get rid of a character. I do know that when I went home, a lot of people in my life told told me that I had no accent, but was acting weird.”

House of Gucci opens November 24.

