Lady Gaga reveals how making 'Chromatica' got her out of a dark place

Lady Gaga‘s new album Chromatica may be full of upbeat, dance songs but that’s far from how she felt while making it.

In an interview with People, the 34-year-old pop star shared that she was actually in quite a dark place prior to getting to work on her sixth studio album and was struggling with PTSD and fibromyalgia.

“I used to wake up in the morning, and I would realize I was ‘Lady Gaga.’ And then I became very depressed and sad, and I didn’t want to be myself,” the Grammy-award winner said. “I felt threatened by the things my career brought into my life and the pace of my life.”

“I spent a lot of time in a sort of catatonic state of just not wanting to do anything,” she admitted. “And then I finally, slowly started to make music and tell my story through my record.”

The story that Gaga speaks of is especially evident in her hit song “Rain On Me,” which features fellow pop star Ariana Grande. It tells the story of finding the bright side of things even if it may look grim.

“These are the things that create highways from heart to heart, where we can hold compassion and empathy, where we can celebrate everybody’s resilience,” she said.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.