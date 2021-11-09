Lady Gaga reflects on famous egg red carpet look: “I was in the egg for three days”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Over the years, Lady Gaga has been known to turn more than a few heads with her outlandish looks. In addition to gracing the cover of December’s British Vogue, the House of Gucci star revisits some of her iconic looks, one of which featured her arriving inside of an egg at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

“We would call this an outfit,” Gaga said. “Everyone calls this the egg but it’s actually a vessel that was designed by Hussein Chalayan.”

Gaga then revealed that she “was in the egg for three days,” before explaining, “To be honest, at award shows, especially during this time, I didn’t like to talk to people. I always felt that it threw me off with my performance, so this in a lot of ways is really representative of my devotion to my craft, in that I really wanted to be with myself.”

Gaga also shared that she changed the outfits of those who carried her into the awards ceremony just one night before the show, because “I was very particular about the way the fashion looked for this performance…I said, ‘The fashion’s wrong, we don’t have it. We need it to be latex. We need nude latex.’”

“And if you know anything about looking for latex, years ago it was very difficult to find latex anywhere other than a sex shop,” she recalled. “Where we found this latex was, a bus company had latex that they were using to cover the seats of their buses and we found the latex and we asked if we could buy it from them. So everybody’s fashion that’s made here was made from the fabric from seats for a bus.”

