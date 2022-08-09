Lady Gaga rallies for abortion, LGBTQ rights in Washington, D.C.

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lady Gaga took her Chromatica Ball tour to the nation’s capitol on Monday night, and spoke out about the recent attacks on abortion and LGBTQ rights.

The singer took issue with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion. Before diving into a piano rendition of her hit single “The Edge of Glory,” she spoke to the crowd about her concern for those who have been impacted by the ruling.

“I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America,” she declared, according to a fan who captured her fiery speech on video. “To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant: I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it’s right!”

Gaga also aired her concerns for how this could impact LGBTQ rights in the country. In a separate speech before a defiant rendition of “Born This Way,” the Grammy winner expressed, “This might not be THE national anthem, but it’s OUR national anthem!”

She also shouted, “They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!”

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sparked fears that gay marriage might be next on the chopping block when he issued his opinion to overturn Roe. In his ruling, he stated the Supreme Court “should reconsider” Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 decision that ruled same sex couples have the fundamental right to marry.

Lady Gaga continues with her Chromatica Ball on Thursday with a show at Metlife Stadium.

