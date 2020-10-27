Lady Gaga providing exclusive content to new FOMO Channel on LG-brand TVs

Interscope and LG Electronics USA

When Lady Gaga first debuted her video for “911,” she created an “exclusive visual experience” to go along with it, specifically for LG-brand OLED TVs, which use special technology to create a much higher-quality picture. Now, she’s given the brand more exclusive content, which will air on its new FOMO Channel.

The LG FOMO Channel app, available to LG Smart TV owners, launched today, and the Gaga content should be available in the next few weeks. It’ll consist of bonus footage from the “911” video shoot, as well as behind-the-scenes commentary with director, producer and screenwriter Tarsem Singh, plus an exclusive video edit.

“I’m so thrilled to see how everyone has responded to our short film,” Gaga says in a statement, adding that she and Tarsem worked together to create the new “visual experience” for the FOMO Channel.

“This version of the film will push the boundaries of the visuals and truly deliver the vibrant colors, dramatic blacks, and infinite contrast the way we envisioned them,” she continues. “We hope you enjoy this special version of our film which will air exclusively on LG OLED TVs, allowing you to see the details unlike anywhere else!”

You can currently see the Spring/Summer 2021 show from fashion house Balmain on the FOMO channel. Visit LG.com for more information.

By Andrea Dresdale

