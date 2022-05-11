Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Olivia Rodrigo nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards, plus UNSCRIPTED awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Several musicians are among the nominees for both the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and the “UNSCRIPTED” version of those awards, which honor reality TV and other unscripted shows.

Lady Gaga way not have been nominated for an Oscar for House of Gucci, but she’s been honored with a nod for it here, in the category of Best Performance in a Movie. Her competition includes Robert Pattinson for The Batman, Sandra Bullock for The Lost City, Timothée Chalamet for Dune, and Tom Holland for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the new category of Best Song, the nominees include Jennifer Lopez‘s “On My Way (Marry Me),” from the movie Marry Me; Jennifer Hudson‘s “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” from Respect; “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by the cast of Encanto; and Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi‘s “Just Look Up,” from the movie Don’t Look Up.

On the UNSCRIPTED side of things, Kelly Clarkson is up for Best Host, while her self-titled talk show is up for Best Talk/Topical Show. Selena Gomez‘s Selena + Chef is up for Best Lifestyle Show, while American Idol and The Masked Singer are both up for Best Competition Series.

Finally, Olivia Rodrigo‘s driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) is up for Best Music Documentary, as are Lifetime/A&E’s JANET JACKSON. and the Disney+ series The Beatles’ Get Back, among others.

Both award shows will air Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.