Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS to appear in HBO Max’s ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

So no one told you three of the world’s biggest pop acts would be appearing in that long-awaited Friends reunion special? Well, we’re telling you now.

Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max Thursday, May 27, and it will feature the now-iconic sitcom’s six stars returning to the original Friends soundstage in Burbank to celebrate the beloved show. But some of the show’s famous fans will also be participating in the festivities.

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and BTS are among the stars who’ll be appearing, along with Mindy Kaling, Kit Harington, David Beckham, James Corden and even Malala Yousafzai. It’s not clear if Gaga, Justin and BTS will simply be talking about how much they like the show, or joining together for an all-star version of “Smelly Cat.” The latter, we hope.

Actors who had roles on Friends in the past will also appear in the reunion. Among them: James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther; Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Ross and Monica’s parents; Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s much older doctor boyfriend Richard; Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice; Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel’s sister Jill and Larry Hankin, who played Mr. Heckles, Monica and Rachel’s downstairs neighbor.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.