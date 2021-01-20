Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez bring star power to President Biden's swearing-in

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez turned in show-stopping performances at the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday afternoon.

Gaga got the proceedings underway in a typically dramatic outfit: An enormous flouncy red skirt and a black long-sleeved jacket, with a massive gold dove of peace brooch on the shoulder. Her hair was up and woven into it was a black ribbon with red flowers at the nape of her neck.

Using a gold microphone, she belted out a dramatic version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and seemed thrilled that her long-time friend Joe Biden, for whom she campaigned, was about to take the highest office in the land.

Jennifer Lopez was next. Dressed all in white, from her sparkling white pants to her white ruffled blouse and white coat, J.Lo sang “This Land Is Your Land,” and then segued into “America the Beautiful.” She also delivered a message in Spanish.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was conducting the proceedings, added, “Well, that was great. The sun is shining and, Mr. President-Elect, this is the first inauguration in the history of America where J.Lo was the warm-up act for Chief Justice Roberts!”

Roberts administered the oath to Biden, officially making him the 46th president of the United States.