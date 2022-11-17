Lady Gaga is “super humbled” to be Grammy nominated for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song

Interscope

Lady Gaga‘s already won an Oscar for a song she wrote for a movie, but it turns out she’s just as happy to be nominated for a Grammy for another song she wrote for a different movie.

“Hold My Hand,” Gaga’s song from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media. She’s also nominated for contributing to the soundtrack, which is up for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

On Instagram, she writes, “I am so honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys for ‘Hold My Hand’ and the Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack with my fellow composers. It’s a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you. I fully cried, this never gets old and I’m super humbled.”

“Hold My Hand” peaked at #49 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s one of two hits from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, the other being OneRepublic‘s smash “I Ain’t Worried.”

In the Best Song Written for Visual Media category, Gaga’s got some tough competition: The other nominees include movie songs written by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

