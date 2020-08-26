Lady Gaga is chilling out — literally — in preparation for upcoming VMA performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

The MTV Video Music Awards are this Sunday and one of the many esteemed performers is Lady Gaga, who will be performing alongside Ariana Grande for their hit single “Rain on Me.”

This will be the first time the two will be singing their song live.

With the highly anticipated performance now just days away, Gaga is taking some time to herself to prepare for the big show and it just might put a chill down your spine.

The “Stupid Love” singer gave her latest single a winter twist on Tuesday by sinking herself into a metal tub filled with ice.

Using only the rain and snowflake emoji in the caption, Gaga also used the hashtag “vmas” to show what’s currently on her mind. While some may think an ice bath sounds excruciatingly cold and painful, the multi-Grammy winner seems to be enjoying herself.

In the photo, a bare-faced Gaga sits in the shoulder-deep ice water and flashes the “rock on” hand sign with both hands — showing off her new peace sign tattoo in the process. Her determined expression is heightened by the ultra-intense stare she directs at the camera.

In addition, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the “Bad Romance” singer is also pointedly wearing a face mask for her icy cold soak.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has teased her upcoming performance, she even gave a sneak peek of the costume she plans to wear on Sunday, a gigantic hot-pink eye mask that has two feather-like high pigtails on each side.

“I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live performance,” she wrote in the August 13 announcement. “Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30!”

By Megan Stone

