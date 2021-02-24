Lady Gaga gets top marks from L.A. waitress in viral TikTok video

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

You’ll be happy to learn that‘s constant mentioning of the importance of “kindness” isn’t just lip service: It describes her in real life. At least, according to a viral TikTokvideo that managed to rack up 43,000 likes in a single day.

The video was made by a woman named Annie Bond, who claims to have been a waitress “at a busy Los Angeles restaurant for five years,” and decided to rate some of the celebrities that she served during that time. Number one on her list is Lady Gaga, who she rates “five million out of ten.”

“Queen of my heart, queen of the world, honestly,” says Bond of waiting on Gaga. “She remembered everybody’s name, she always looked flawless — she’s a goddess.”

Other celebs who Bond gives top marks to: Anna Faris, who she calls “the kindest, most wonderful person alive,” and Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, who she calls “so casual, so gorgeous, so polite.”

She has fewer nice things to say about director Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, who she calls “just so RUDE.”

Bond says she’ll do a “part two” in the future.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.