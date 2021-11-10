Lady Gaga gets rave reviews for ‘House of Gucci,’ onscreen and on the red carpet

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

The first reactions to Lady Gaga‘s new movie House of Gucci are in, and most critics agree that not only is she likely on her way to another Oscar nomination, but she looked absolutely fabulous on the red carpet at the movie’s premiere in London last night.

Gaga walked the carpet wearing Gucci, of course: According to E!, her semi-sheer, voluminous deep purple gown was from Gucci’s Love Parade collection, and she accessorized it with Tiffany & Co. jewels, fishnet stockings, lace-up platform boots and long, sheer, sparkly black gloves.

As for the movie itself — the true story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci had him murdered — it’s getting mixed reviews, but critics almost universally praised Gaga’s performance as Patrizia.

Vanity Fair writes,”There’s a true standout performance here from Lady Gaga, funny and fearless and…completely commanding…Accordingly, she’s firmly in the conversation for a second best-actress nomination.”

CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell wrote of the film, “It’s magnificently tense, and borderline farcical, but it works so well because the entire cast is EXTRAORDINARY…I haven’t seen a better ensemble this year…Lady Gaga devours the screen.”

Variety‘s Clayton Davis wrote that the film is “campy” but notes, “Lady Gaga eats every morsel of her role up.”

However, Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes critic Erik Davis wrote, “It’s definitely more serious than it is campy. Lady Gaga is incredible.”

Entertainment Weekly writer Joey Nolfi called the movie, “an absurdly enjoyable Italian soap opera,” and added, “Lady Gaga’s earnest, ferocious performance completes her evolution from movie star to mighty dramatic actress.”

And Variety‘s Jazz Tangcay wrote, “Yes, @ladygaga is a revelation as Patrizia. She is a tour-de-force and a powerhouse.”

House of Gucci opens November 24.

