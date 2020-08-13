Lady Gaga confirmed to perform at MTV VMAs for the first time since 2013

Courtesy MTV

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards has landed this year’s most nominated artist for its upcoming show.

Lady Gaga — who, along with Ariana Grande, has a leading nine VMA nods — will perform on the telecast, airing August 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It’ll be Gaga’s first performance on the show since 2013.

So far, we don’t know what Gaga will perform, but considering the fact that most of her nominations are for her Ariana duet “Rain on Me,” is it too much to hope that Ari will join her — at a safe distance, of course — for a rendition of the tune?

The MTV Video Music Awards were originally going to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, but after it was determined that the show couldn’t be staged there in a safe manner it will now feature performances taking place at various outdoor locations around New York City.

Over the years, Lady Gaga and her videos have won 13 MTV VMAs. This year, she’s nominated in categories including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, all for “Rain on Me.”

Gaga’s only nomination that doesn’t involve “Rain on Me” is for Best Quarantine Performance: She’s up for her rendition of the standard “Smile” from the One World: Together at Home broadcast earlier this year.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.