Lady Gaga celebrates 15th anniversary of ‘The Fame’ with new vinyl and merch

It’s hard to remember that we didn’t always live in a world with Lady Gaga in it. But 15 years ago — August 19, 2008 — she released her debut album, The Fame, and the music world was never the same.

The album, which has since gone on to sell more than 23 million copies worldwide, produced four multiple-Platinum singles: “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Paparazzi” and “LoveGame.” Of those four, the first two are RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of over 10 million copies.

To mark the occasion, a new limited-edition translucent blue vinyl of The Fame is now available at Gaga’s online store, as well as a line of new merch based on the songs and artwork from the original album.

In 2009, The Fame spawned The Fame Monster, an EP of eight new songs, including soon-to-be hits “Bad Romance,” “Alejandro” and “Telephone.” The deluxe edition included both The Fame and The Fame Monster packaged as a double album.

