Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyonce win 2021 ‘Pollstar’ Awards

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Bon Jovi and Beyonce were among the winners of this year’s Pollstar Awards, which honor accomplishments in touring. However, this year’s awards were given out in recognition of an entire decade’s worth of work.

Since 2020 didn’t have much in the way of touring activity, Pollstar instead handed out awards celebrating the most successful artists of the past decade, as well as a bunch of awards for livestreaming.

Beyonce was the big winner: She was named Pollstar Touring Artist of the Decade. The rest of the awards were broken down by musical genre: Bruno Mars was named Hip Hop/R&B Touring Artist of the Decade, Lady Gaga was Pop Touring Artist of the Decade, Bon Jovi was Rock Touring Artist of the Decade and Jennifer Lopez was Latin Touring Artist of the Decade.

Meanwhile, touring-industry professionals were honored for their leadership during the pandemic, and other awards included Best Livestreaming Platform, which went to Mandolin, and Best Livestreaming Venue, which went to Nashville’s The Ryman Auditorium. Coachella was named Music Festival of the Decade.

