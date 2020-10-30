Lady Gaga brings back the meat dress and other iconic looks for video message about voting

Over the years, Lady Gaga has changed her look as many times as she’s changed her underwear — well, almost. But once she’s done with a look, she never goes back and reuses it…well, she didn’t, until now.

Gaga goes time-tripping through her different eras in a new video urging fans to vote. As she delivers her message, she appears in a number of different costumes she’s worn over the years.

Among them: her silver lightning-bolt costume from the first Monster Ball tour, one of her very early video costumes and hairstyles, her sparkly Super Bowl get-up, her pink hat and denim shorts from the Joanne era, her brunette glam look from her Cheek to Cheek album with Tony Bennett; her long dark hair and flannel shirt “Ally” look from A Star Is Born and her hot pink bird-like headpiece from her current Chromatica era.

Of course, she saves the best for the end: She trots out her iconic “meat dress” from the MTV VMAs.

As for Gaga’s message, it’s simple: Even if you feel discouraged by the whole process and you don’t like the candidates, you still need to vote — because unless you plan on leaving the country, this election will personally affect you and how you live, so have your say.

“I’ve never been shy to make my voice heard,” she concludes. “I’ve said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats, dresses made out of meat, jumping off of stadiums, screaming on stage.”

She adds, “I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice, and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election. Will yours?“





