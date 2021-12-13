Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson among Golden Globe nominees

Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King and Billie Eilish all received Golden Globe nominations Monday morning, though Gaga was the only one nominated for her acting.

Gaga is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her critically acclaimed role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Her competition includes Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman, as well as Kristen Stewart and Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain.

Beyoncé, J-Hud and Billie are all nominated in the Best Original Song — Motion Picture category. Beyoncé got a nod for “Be Alive,” a song she co-wrote for the movie King Richard. Jennifer and Carole King are nominated together for co-writing “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” from the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Billie and her brother Finneas are nominated for their song “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond movie of the same name.

The other nominees in that category are Lin-Manuel Miranda, for a song he wrote for the animated film Encanto, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Van Morrison, for the song he wrote for the movie Belfast.

The Golden Globes will be handed out January 9, 2022.

