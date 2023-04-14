Lady Gaga appointed co-chair of President Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

Joe Biden and Lady Gaga in 2016; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and President Joe Biden have known each other for years: Back in 2016, they worked together to raise awareness of sexual assault, especially on college campuses. She also campaigned for him and, of course, sang the national anthem at his inauguration. Now, he’s made her part of his administration — sort of.

Gaga has been named a co-chair of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, along with Oscar-winning TV and movie producer Bruce Cohen. The committee was founded in 1982 to advise the president on enhancing federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services, which it deems relevant to the country’s “health, economy, equity, and civic life.”

The committee tweeted, “Welcome newly appointed members…we look forward to partnering to positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and humanities work across the country.”

Other members of the committee include George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Grammy winner Jon Batiste and rocker Joe Walsh of The Eagles.

Gaga retweeted the announcement, offering her thanks to the committee and to Biden. One fan responded, “I don’t know what this means but slay.”

A better-informed fan wrote, “this makes me so unbelievably happy, knowing that someone with your heart, intelligence, and experience will be leading the way for the connection between the arts and humanity.”