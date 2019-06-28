Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Reuniting on Screen? Ooooooh!

Lady Gaga may play Bradley Cooper’s love interest in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Everything in the world we know is syncing up to bring these two together. I’m not sure how I feel about it. But it’s happening.

Lady Gaga May Play Rocket's Love Interest In Guardians of the Galaxy 3 https://t.co/AfK9Ur85XZ pic.twitter.com/72lGySfI5O — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 28, 2019

Since they are voice only parts… there’s a chance they might not even lay eyes on each other through the process though.

I love hearing about how these two belong together. Is there a font I can use that would more accurately convey my sarcasim?

YES! Comic sans!! Too bad I’m not smart enough to know how to use it here.