Credit: Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Reuniting on Screen? Ooooooh!

June 28, 2019

Lady Gaga may play Bradley Cooper’s love interest in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.  Everything in the world we know is syncing up to bring these two together.  I’m not sure how I feel about it.  But it’s happening.

Since they are voice only parts… there’s a chance they might not even lay eyes on each other through the process though.

I love hearing about how these two belong together.  Is there a font I can use that would more accurately  convey my sarcasim?

YES!  Comic sans!! Too bad I’m not smart enough to know how to use it here.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
