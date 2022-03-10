Lady Gaga and Born This Way Foundation launch new online mental health course

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation have launched a new resource for young people on their mental health journey.

Gaga and Born This Way have teamed up with Canadian charity Jack.org to offer the Be There Certificate, a free online mental health course for youth and youth advocates. The course is designed to teach people how to recognize when someone might be struggling and learn ways to be a support.

In a video message announcing the course on social media, Gaga laid out the “five golden rules of how to safely be there for someone.”

“Number one: Say what you see. Number two: Show you care. Number three: Hear them out. Number four: Know your role. Number five: Connect to help, kindly and safely,” Gaga says.

To access the course, go to BeThereCertificate.org.

The Born This Way Foundation, which was co-founded by Gaga and her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

