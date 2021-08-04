Lady Gaga and birthday boy Tony Bennett celebrate at Radio City: “He’s the greatest singer in the whole world”

Kelsey Bennett

Tuesday was legendary crooner Tony Bennett‘s 95th birthday, and he celebrated it onstage with his good friend Lady Gaga at New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall.

According to Showbiz 411, Gaga opened the show by performing for an hour, singing classic songs like “Luck Be a Lady” from Guys & Dolls and the 1959 Dinah Washington song “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes,” which she dedicated to front-line healthcare workers. As USA Today reports, during her set, Gaga also announced to the crowd that she plans to be cremated, and went into the audience to serenade her sister, Natalie, with “La Vie En Rose,” which Gaga famously sang in A Star Is Born.

USA Today reports that Gaga introduced Bennett by singing “New York, New York,” changing the lyrics to “Start spreading the news/It’s Tony Bennett’s birthday.” Gaga then added, “He’s my friend. He’s my musical companion. He’s the greatest singer in the whole world.”

Bennett than took the stage to deliver classics like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Steppin’ Out with My Baby” and “This Is All I Ask.” Despite suffering from Alzheimer’s since 2016, Showbiz 411 noted of Bennett, “He’s still got it.” His performance was strong, and he received a standing ovation after nearly every song.

As USA Today notes, Gaga the returned to the stage and led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to Bennett; the two then duetted on “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “Anything Goes” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got that Swing).” Bennett closed the show with his signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

If you missed the show, don’t worry: It was recorded for an upcoming TV special. Gaga and Bennett’s new duets album, Love for Sale, will be out October 1.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.