Lady Gaga accepts Icon Award from Palm Springs International Film Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Although the Palm Springs International Film Awards were called off because of COVID-19, Lady Gaga was still honored with the prestigious Icon Award.

The “Rain on Me” singer accepted the honor and spoke about the meaning behind her win in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Thank you so much to the#palmspringsfilmawards for the Icon Award. I dedicate this to all the beautiful communities who have come together for years to support a shared vision for kindness and bravery in the art of life,” Gaga wrote, and shared a selfie of her posing with the trophy.

Gaga continued, “We deconstructed iconography with a repetition of images that were broken — many individuals, and not just singular stories, but many stories of the lives of real people who deserve love and liberation. My icon is a mirror. My icon is you.”

As previously reported, the singer earned the Icon Award following her “tour-de-force performance” in House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who was convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci.

Gaga now joins fellow Icon Award winners Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Willem Dafoe, Robert Duvall and Tom Hanks.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards was to have taken place on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, but the ceremony was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.