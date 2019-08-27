Credit: BigStockPhoto

Labor Day Weekend Travel

August 27, 2019

State highways across Washington will see typical heavy holiday weekend traffic.

especially on Interstate 90 where lengthy delays are expected. Longer-than typical wait times at

ferry docks and Canadian border crossings are also expected most of the holiday weekend.

WSDOT crews work hard to ensure travelers reach their destination safely and advise

drivers to plan ahead to save time and frustration. Drivers also can use WSDOT’s online tools, the

WSDOT app and social media accounts to track current traffic conditions.

Current traffic incidents or adverse weather can result in traffic congestion outside the hours shown.

More info: HERE

 

