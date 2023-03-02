Debra Angel|BigStock

The La Conner Daffodil Festival is a relative newcomer to the Pacific Northwest flower festivals scene. The long-running Daffodil Parade in Pierce County began in 1934. The well-known Skagit Valley Tulip Festival began in 1984. Both of these events take place in April each year. But during the month of March, you can get an early jump on spring with a drive north to the Skagit Valley to see some of the nearly 500 acres (about 100 more acres than tulips!) of the cheerful yellow narcissus blooms, aka daffodils.

Did you know that more tulip, iris, and daffodil bulbs are produced here than in any other county in the United States?

It’s just so beautiful in March with the Daffodils blooming, and there are so many fun events and exhibits in La Conner d uring the month of March.

Don’t forget to pick up a bouquet of flowers being sold in La Conner by the local Kiwanis. Three major varieties of narcissus grow in Skagit Valley: Dutch Master (world’s most popular), Flower Carpet, and Standard Value. Daffodil crops are rotated every three years (in contrast to an every-year rotation for tulips). So, the daffodils you see each year are three-year-old plants.

Use our Skagit Valley trip planner to plan a day or weekend adventure to enjoy restaurants, specialty stores, art galleries, and other sightseeing adventures along with daffodil-related events and activities in the La Conner waterfront village.

The following locations will be offering free Daffodil postcards. Be sure to stop by and pick one up: La Conner Chamber of Commerce Office (413 Morris St), Heron Inn & Day Spa (117 Maple Ave), Jennings Yarn & Needlecrafts (612 S First St), PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum (703 S 2nd St).

2023 Daffodil Festival information

When: March 1-31.

Where: La Conner, WA 98257 and surrounding areas in Skagit Valley

More info: La Conner Daffodil Festival 2023 – Love La Conner Blog

Daffodil Bloom Map

As with the Tulip Festival in April, check the Roozengaarde BLOOM MAP to find out where daffodils are blooming on any given day.