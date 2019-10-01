Kurt Cobain And Courtney Love’s Seattle Home Is For Sale.

The former home of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the Denny Blaine Neighborhood is for sale…here’s how much you’ll need to buy it!

$7.5 MILLION dollars!!!!!!!

The 117-year-old Queen Anne-style house in Seattle’s Denny Blaine neighborhood is currently on the market with a listing price of $7,500,000.

A real estate listing highlights the home’s “gracious rooms enhanced by an open floor plan & fine millwork,” as well as an exterior distinguished by “expressive windows” and “stone accents.” Noticeably absent however is any mention of the home’s former owners or that it was where police found Cobain’s lifeless body after he took his own life in April 1994. Nope. None of that at all. Instead, the listing concludes by declaring the multi-million dollar property a “once in a lifetime opportunity!”