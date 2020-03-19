Kristen Bell proudly reveals her daughters donated their piggy bank money to charity

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Kristen Bell is doing a wonderful job raising two compassionate daughters. On Wednesday, the Frozen 2 star announced that she donated $150,007.96 to the charity No Kid Hungry and sweetly directed everyone’s attention as to see why the total wasn’t an even amount.

Bell proudly revealed, “When my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank.”

The proud mom says she was caught completely off guard by her daughters’ actions as she further gushed, “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.”

Kristen is the proud mom of six-year-old Lincoln and five-year-old Delta.

Fans were quick to say her little girls’ selfless deed inspired them to chip in some money to No Kid Hungry, as well.

As for the type of charity No Kid Hungry is, Bell explained how crucial their work is during the COVID-19 pandemic. “NKH has always been there for kids who need them,” she informed. “They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry [sic] bellys all over this country.”

The charity is working to make sure as many kids remain fed as schools and daycares are shut down around the country due to the pandemic. No Kid Hungry will send vouchers to community programs and schools that remain open to provide nourishing meals to children.

The Good Place further encouraged her fans to join her and her daughters in supporting the charity. “Any amount helps,” she coaxed. “We can get through this together.”

