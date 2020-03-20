Kristen Bell and her kids dance from afar, for quarantined dad Dax Shepard

ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — Kristen Bell, and her kids with Dax Shepard — 5-year-old Delta and her nearly-7-year-old big sister, Lincoln — entertained the actor from afar as he’s self-quarantining following some travel.

The trio wanted to keep the self-isolated actor’s spirits up, so they danced for him in the apartment’s courtyard. Bell posted their fancy footwork to her Instagram.

“To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend’s empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms,” Bell explains in the caption. “Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade.”

Bell chose an appropriate tune: “Waving Through a Window” by Ben Platt, from the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The Good Place star Bell added the hashtags “#staysane,” “#stayhome,” “#wereinthistogether.”

