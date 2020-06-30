Kristen Bell Acknowleges Her Acts of Complicity

Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege.
Kristen posted this on her instagram.
Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity
of the mixed race and Black American experience.
It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right.
I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal
and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”
