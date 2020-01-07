Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Krispy Kreme Giving Away FREE Donuts In January.

January 7, 2020

Krispy Kreme is giving away free mini donuts during January, and it’s all to help you keep your New Year’s resolution.


“Did you know a small cheat is proven to help keep your New Year’s resolutions on track?” the company said in a press release. “Krispy Kreme’s new minis are the tastiest solution for your resolution!”

The doughnut giant will give away their mini donuts every Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can choose between four flavors: the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced glazed.

The limit is one per customer.

