Korean soccer team fills empty stadium with WHAT amid COVID-19 pandemic?

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images(SEOUL) — What could possibly be wrong with a soccer stadium full of polite fans, tastefully dressed in their home team’s respective colors, wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing? Nothing — unless they’re sex dolls.

That stunt drew South Korea’s FC Seoul soccer club a fine of $81,410 from the Korea Professional Football League on Wednesday — the most the K League has ever fined a team, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Representatives from FC Seoul claim the team thought it was using about 25 regular mannequins to fill the stadium, which was empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league, however, isn’t buying the excuse and is insisting the team had plenty of opportunities to realize the mistake.

FC Seoul is accepting its punishment, saying they “apologize deeply to all those concerned about the unfortunate situation that occurred…We will review our internal procedures to ensure this does not happen again.”

The club is also asking police for an investigation into the supplier.

