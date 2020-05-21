Korean soccer team fills empty stadium with WHAT amid COVID-19 pandemic?

May 21, 2020

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images(SEOUL) — What could possibly be wrong with a soccer stadium full of polite fans, tastefully dressed in their home team’s respective colors, wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing?  Nothing — unless they’re sex dolls.

That stunt drew South Korea’s FC Seoul soccer club a fine of $81,410 from the Korea Professional Football League on Wednesday — the most the K League has ever fined a team, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Representatives from FC Seoul claim the team thought it was using about 25 regular mannequins to fill the stadium, which was empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The league, however, isn’t buying the excuse and is insisting the team had plenty of opportunities to realize the mistake.

FC Seoul is accepting its punishment, saying they “apologize deeply to all those concerned about the unfortunate situation that occurred…We will review our internal procedures to ensure this does not happen again.”

The club is also asking police for an investigation into the supplier.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only