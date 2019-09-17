Credit: BigStockPhoto

Knox And Bobbit Team Up

September 17, 2019

The two will appear together at an upcoming true crime festival in Washington, D.C..

Amanda Knox, the Seattleite who was exonerated after her imprisonment for murder in Italy, will interview Lorena Bobbitt,

who was jailed for cutting off her husband’s penis, at the Death Becomes Us festival on Nov. 10.

The two are expected to give audience members insight to their feelings on the justice system and being the target

of sensational headlines in the media.

Full Story: HERE

