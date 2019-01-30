Know Your New Seattle SR99 ‘Smart’ Tunnel [videos]

Almost time to access our new SR99 Tunnel. So a handful of things you should know, like the ‘lack’ of exits to the city. So before you go, would be worth ‘knowing’ your new 2-mile stretch of tunnel:
Know your new tunnel:
- Opens early 2019
- Two miles long
- Two lanes in each direction, plus an eight-foot safety shoulder
- South portal near stadiums; north portal near Space Needle
- No mid-tunnel exits or entrances
- Will open toll-free for a period of time; tolling starts on a date to be determined
WSDOT also released 4 new videos, here’s the first:
SR99 ‘Smart Tunnel’ fun facts…