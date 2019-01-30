Know Your New Seattle SR99 ‘Smart’ Tunnel [videos]

Almost time to access our new SR99 Tunnel. So a handful of things you should know, like the ‘lack’ of exits to the city. So before you go, would be worth ‘knowing’ your new 2-mile stretch of tunnel:

Know your new tunnel: Opens early 2019

Two miles long

Two lanes in each direction, plus an eight-foot safety shoulder

South portal near stadiums; north portal near Space Needle

No mid-tunnel exits or entrances

Will open toll-free for a period of time; tolling starts on a date to be determined

WSDOT also released 4 new videos, here’s the first:

