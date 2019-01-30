Credit: WSDOT

Know Your New Seattle SR99 ‘Smart’ Tunnel [videos]

Almost time to access our new SR99 Tunnel.  So a handful of things you should know, like the ‘lack’ of exits to the city.  So before you go, would be worth ‘knowing’ your new 2-mile stretch of tunnel:

Know your new tunnel:

  • Opens early 2019
  • Two miles long
  • Two lanes in each direction, plus an eight-foot safety shoulder
  • South portal near stadiums; north portal near Space Needle
  • No mid-tunnel exits or entrances
  • Will open toll-free for a period of time; tolling starts on a date to be determined

MORE to check out (HERE)

WSDOT also released 4 new videos, here’s the first:

The other 3 you can access (HERE)

SR99 ‘Smart Tunnel’ fun facts…

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.