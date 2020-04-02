Know Someone Who Is Struggling?

Feeling Overwhelmed? Here is a list of HOTLINES.

In general, hotlines have three things in common:

1) they are available to call 24/7

2) they are 100% confidential

3) they are free

Here’s a list of hotlines that may help you in whatever situation you find yourself in.

Check out the bottom for chat and text lines as well!

If you don’t know where to start, we suggest dialing 2-1-1 on your phone to be connected

with the national human service call center. You can learn more about the 2-1-1 number here.