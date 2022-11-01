Know of a Family in Need of Some Thanksgiving Help

1,500 Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Bags of Groceries for Families in Need
Eastridge Church Issaquah & West Seattle has 1,500 free Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of groceries to families in need.
It happens Saturday, November 19, beginning at 9 a.m. (while supplies last) at their two locations: Issaquah and Seattle.
For 19 years, Eastridge Church has put on the giveaway and offered a free turkey and bag of groceries to families in the community who may need a little help to put a holiday meal on their table. Eastridge Church’s goal through the event is to demonstrate to its neighbors that Eastridge cares by providing a meal this Thanksgiving.
The 1,500 dinner packages will be given out first-come, first-served, with no demonstration of need required to receive the assistance.
When: Saturday, November 19, starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last
Where: The Issaquah Campus of Eastridge Church
24205 Issaquah-Fall City Road, Issaquah
The West Seattle Campus of Eastridge Church
4500 39th Avenue SW, Seattle
We all need a little help sometimes.