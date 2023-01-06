Kim Kardashian raises eyebrows by dancing to a Taylor Swift song

ABC

Is Kim Kardashian signaling her feud with Taylor Swift is finally over? One of her newest TikTok videos is raising eyebrows because of her song of choice.

Kim and her daughter North West posted a video of them dancing to a sped-up version of Taylor’s “Shake It Off” and mouthing along to the words.

This sparked renewed rumors Kim and Taylor ended the feud that was ignited in 2016 after Kim’s then-husband Kanye “Ye” West released “Famous,” a song that contained derogatory lyrics about Taylor. Both Ye and Kim claimed Taylor approved of the vulgar lyric while she vehemently denied it, so they released a video purportedly capturing her approving it over the phone.

That led to Taylor’s socials being flooded with snake emojis, an image she reclaimed for herself for her Reputation album. She was vindicated in 2020 when a video of the entire, unedited phone conversation leaked online.

Kim, who has since divorced Ye, began hinting the two mended fences when praising Taylor’s music during her 2021 appearance on the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast.

Fans also believe Taylor signaled they’re back on good terms via her Midnights song “Vigilante S***,” which is about supporting a wife who “gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride” and the Benz from a cheating husband.

Taylor sings, “She needed cold, hard proof, so I gave her some/ She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?” Swifties say the clues align because there are several reports claiming Ye cheated on Kim during their marriage.

While neither have confirmed the rumors, fans think Kim’s latest TikTok is her way of saying they finally buried the hatchet.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.