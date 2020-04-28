Kim Kardashian accepts #AllInChallenge, offers ‘KUWTK’ appearance and lunch with sisters

April 28, 2020

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Another day, another celebrity accepts the #AllInChallenge. 

Kim Kardashian is the latest to offer fans the chance of a lifetime after being challenged by Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. She made the announcement in an Instagram video on Monday. 

In the short clip, Kim shared that one winner, selected at random, will get to enjoy a meal with the KKW beauty creator and her famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as they film the upcoming season of their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians

“Thanks to @gisele I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time…” the 39-year-old captioned the post.

All of the proceeds raised by the mother of four “will go to relief efforts through @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica, and America’s Food Fund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen,” according to the social media post. 

In addition to lunch at one of Los Angeles’ top spots, the winner and a guest will receive two round-trip coach airfare tickets and a one-night hotel stay in the area.

To enter visit AllInChallenge.in/kkw. Entries are being accepted until May 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only